College of the Ozarks continued its 30-year-mission of offering a free, week-long summer camp to children in Stone and Taney counties when it hosted the 28th Annual Camp Lookout.

After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions, Camp Lookout returned for summer camp. This year’s camp theme was “He is Everything to Us” and is designed to remind campers of the importance of a relationship with Jesus, according to a press release from C of O.

Camp Lookout takes place on the C of O campus at the campgrounds, which offers campers an activity field, housing and a playground. The camp was offered in five sessions:

- May 30 through June 3

- June 6 through June 10

- June 13 through June 17

- June 20 through June 24

- June 27 through July 1

Approximately 50 campers, who range from ages 8 to 12-years-old, participated in the camp each week, according to the release. Campers enjoyed a wide array of activities during their week long camp session including water balloon fights, scavenger hunts, and swimming. Additionally, the campers went to Silver Dollar City. This year to celebrate the theme “He is Everything to Us,” evening worship sessions and devotions were also integrated into the daily camp schedule.

The camp is led by co-directors College of the Ozarks student activities director Ryan Knight, who has served as camp director for eight years, and College of the Ozarks Christian ministries community service coordinator Lori Simmons.

Knight and Simmons oversee the camp, planning, training of the counselors, and implementation. Training included team-building activities, safety training, developing the teaching materials, and preparing the campground for the campers, states the release.

All activities at the camp were guided and supervised by a team of 50 counselors, who rotated shifts to spend time with the kids either in morning, afternoon, or evening. Counselors are all students at College of the Ozarks.

“The Christian Ministries team, headed by Lori Simmons, worked tirelessly in the planning stages of camp starting in January to get camp off the ground,” Knight said in the release. “This team is essential to the day-to-day operation of camp, and they serve with such care and intentionality. Lori leads counselors and the office staff in spiritual and leadership development throughout the summer. Without their devotion to this program, the camp would not see the level of success it has experienced in changing the lives of campers and counselors.”

C of O sophomore counselors Sarah Dickey and Philip Busenitz said the importance of the camp is sharing the Christian message to children by teaching and talking to them about the importance of salvation.

“We have to make sure our relationship with the Lord is solid before we can teach kids about the Lord,” Dickey said. “This includes developing a consistent prayer life, studying the Bible, and living with Christlike character.”

“I had a camper who I talked with about the love of God and His offer of salvation,” Busenitz said. “(The next) morning, as soon as I saw him, he said, ‘Can we talk more about salvation today?’ By the end of the day, he had given his life to Christ. It is so wonderful and sobering that God has chosen to use us as His means of bringing people to Himself.”

The college states it designed the Camp Lookout program to provide a Christian camp experience for children with financial need in the area.

“There are many summer opportunities in the Ozarks, but Camp Lookout is the only one that offers a free summer experience for kids who may not be able to afford to attend camp,” Simmons said.

“Camp is a place where kids can be kids,” Knight said. “They are cared for by Jesus-loving and kid-loving young adults who are all about making an impact on the next generation!”

For more information visit www.cofo.edu/CampLookout.