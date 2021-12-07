The Hollister Lady Tigers take the championship at the Crane basketball tournament.

The Lady Tigers competed last week in the Crane Lady Pirate Classic.

The first round saw the Lady Tigers facing off against the Galena Lady Bears. Hollister defeated the Lady Bears 76-26. Brisa Gere led the Tigers with 27 points.

In the semi-finals, the Lady Tigers hit the court against the Cassville Lady Wildcats. The Tigers once again came out strong and continued their tournament winning streak with a final score of 55-28. Lady Tiger MacKenzie Simpson led in the semi-final game with 24 points.

The Lady Tigers advanced to the championship game against the Crane Lady Pirates on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to Lady Tiger Basketball Head Coach Jeff Dishman, the team rallied after being behind in the third quarter.

“I was very proud of our team on Saturday in the Championship game, coming back from 8 points down late in the 3rd quarter and winning the game by making our free throws,” Dishman said.

Dishman said the team is working hard and players are working on their skills.

“We played very well at times the whole week, we have players that are being asked to do things that have never done these things before and it will take us some time to get used to that,” Dishman said. “We will continue to work very hard and get better at things that will make us a better team.”

MacKenzie Simpson was named tournament MVP and Brisa Gere was named to the All Tournament Team.