The Branson girls soccer team continued its high scoring season with an 8-0 win over West Plains, one of three other teams in Class 3 District 10. The Pirates are 7-1 with their only loss coming to Bolivar, a Class 2 school.
The 6-0 loss to Bolivar hurt the Pirates’ ratio, but they are still outscoring their opponent 36-12.
The Pirates hosted Marshfield on Thursday and will spend the midweek traveling to Ozark on Tuesday, April 13, and Joplin on Thursday. April 16-17 is the Branson Invitational.
