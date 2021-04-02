The Hollister Tigers brought home 21 medals from the Logan-Rogersville Invitational on Tuesday. The boys led the way, winning gold as a team.

Julien Parker medaled in all four of his events — the 4x400-meter relay, the 4x200-meter relay, the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter dash.

All three relay teams earned gold.

The 4x4 team of Ty Lewis, Tristan Parker and Jaxon Thomas all had multiple medalists as well. Lewis was on the 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams; Tristan Parker was on the 4x1 team and earned bronze in long jump; Thomas also earned gold in the 800-meter run and placed second in the 1,600-meter run.

Christian Mayfield brought home three gold medals, one with the 4x2 team, and the others in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Emily Young was the only girl to place first, but she did in both the 400-meter dash and long jump. She also placed second in triple jump.

Kat Schaefer and Svea Peterson took home a bronze medal and silver medal — Schaefer for her 1,600m run (silver) and triple jump; Peterson for 300m hurdles (silver) and long jump.

Zak Zahner was the only thrower to place first, earning gold in both shot put and discus.

The Tigers will run four more meets before hosting their own on April 23. They will run at Reeds Spring on April 6, Nixa on April 13, Ash Grove on April 16 and Strafford on April 20.