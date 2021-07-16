Branson is well known for its show, family fun and golf courses. But there’s plenty more to do in the area for those who want to try new activities or appreciate the lesser known.

Disc golf

Two Branson parks have their own disc golf courses. Eiserman Park’s course, located at 201 Compton Drive, contains nine holes, tee markers for beginners and advanced players, as well as fine landscaping and even water hazards. The park, which holds other activities for families including basketball courts, play structures and picnic areas, is open during daylight hours — dawn to dusk.

Sunset Park’s course — along Lake Taneycomo at 869 Sunset Road — has nine holes, a paved walking trail and a great view of local scenery as the course is played. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Branson Parks & Recreation maintains both parks as well as several traditional sport facilities, like tennis courts, baseball fields, indoor pools and more.

Skate park

While roller skating indoors at SkateWorld may be enough for the family, there’s one option at Stockstill Park for the adrenaline-fueled member of the family.

The Stockstill Skate Park, located at 625 Stockstill Lane, has small jumps, ramps and rails on a concrete, fenced-in surface for a lowkey atmosphere. Stockstill also has traditional sporting facilities in its ball fields, walking trails, soccer fields and tennis courts.

Zip line

If you’re looking to boost the adrenaline rush, Branson is home to five zip lines that take zipliners through the Ozark Mountains.

For forest and mountain views, Indian Point Zipline and Branson Zipline Canopy Adventure at Wolfe Mountain are the way to go. Indian Point, located across from Silver Dollar City, has six zip lines that offer views of the forest and Table Rock Lake. The canopy adventure gives the full experience of the Ozark Mountains. Skybridges, walkways, platforms and multiple zip lines located just off U.S. Highway 65 show off the mountains’ creeks, trees and bluffs.

For those wanting to stay closer to Branson’s heart, Adventure Zipline and Vigilante Extreme ZipRider are close and easy to get to. Adventure Zipline, located at 501 N. Wildwood Drive, is a great experience for first timers. Lines range in size, and there are plenty of options for when you choose to fly through the air.

Vigilante Extreme takes you over the Shepherd of the Hills Homestead from the top of Inspiration Tower. The ZipRider is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd.

The only one to take you right over a lake, Parakeet Pete’s Waterfront Zipline puts you at the heart of the Branson Landing. Crossing Lake Taneycomo, a rider can see the landing, downtown and people enjoying their time on the lake.

Water sports

Water sports are a common experience for those who grew up next to lakes. For visitors of Branson, there are plenty of chances to get out on the water.

The Wake Camp on Table Rock Lake offers personal hourly coaching, half- and full-day trips, and even all-inclusive camps. For more information about their trips, coaches and training, visit thewakecamp.com.

If you’ve already learned the ropes of water sports, Big Cedar Lodge offers a variety of rentals, including water ski sets, wakeboards and pull tubes. Visit bigcedar.com for more information on the lodge’s activities.

Bull Shoals Lake offers underwater adventures as well as above water. The clear lake gives visitors a chance to scuba dive and fish. All three area lakes — Bull Shoals, Table Rock and Taneycomo — offer fishing options for those who want to relax on their own or learn with a guide.

Even if a sweat isn’t broken, the opportunities to be active are innumerable in the Branson area. Visit a park for a walk, a trail hike, a game of disc golf or just go enjoy the views. For more information on Branson’s activities, lakes and experiences, visit explorebranson.com.