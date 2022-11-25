The Forsyth Panthers kicked off their winter sports season with their Blue and White Night.
The night began as the ROTC presented the Colors and the Panthers Pep Band preformed the National Anthem at 6 p.m.
Afterwards the Lady Panthers hit the court for a scrimmage in two 16 minute halves. At 7 p.m., the Forsyth Panther Cheer Squad preformed.
The Forsyth Boys Basketball teams were welcomed onto the court to start their scrimmages which included a Varsity scrimmage and a JV scrimmage.
Hung around the gym were the 2022-2023 senior banners, which styled in the likeness of the 1972-73 Topps NBA trading cards. The banners are a throwback to the 1973 Forsyth State Championship team as this marks the 50th anniversary.
