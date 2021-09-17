The Pirates boys soccer team returned home on Tuesday after traveling to some tough competition in the Parkview tournament over the weekend.

Branson hosted Joplin and continued a high-scoring season with a 3-0 win over the Eagles.

Branson pressured Joplin high and fast. While Joplin attempted to work through the middle quickly, Branson forced turnovers early.

That midfield pressure caused a turnover that senior Carlton Epps captured and fed the ball to senior Brayan Barboza into space near the box.

Barboza snuck the ball into the net for the first goal after several chances from Barboza and Epps earlier.

Branson’s second goal didn’t come until the second half when senior Ben Smith earned an assist off a corner after senior Jose Najera scored.

Epps earned a goal off a corner when the Joplin goalkeeper was off his line. The goal put Epps one away from equaling the school record. The win put the Pirates at 5-2.

Branson traveled to West Plains on Thursday, a game that could preview a Class 3 District 5 game later on this season. West Plains was 7-2 heading into the game. Results of that game were not available in time for publication.

The Pirates continue on the road on Saturday where they will face Kickapoo at 11 a.m. They will only have one game next week at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Nixa.