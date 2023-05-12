Hollister High School Senior Garrett Snyder shot a 79 in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament finishing in 7th place, earning him All-District Honors and advancement to the Missouri State Class 3 Championship.
The State Championship will be held at Meadow Lake Country Club in New Bloomfield, MO on May 15 and 16.
