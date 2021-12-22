A southwest Missouri basketball tradition returns with the Blue and Gold Tournament next week.

The tournaments give local teams a chance to show-off their skills on the court.

Blue and Gold Tournament

The Blue and Gold Tournament will begin on Monday, Dec. 27 and will conclude with the championship game on Thursday, Dec. 30. The tournament will be held on the Missouri State University campus at the JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

Last year the Blue and Gold Tournament, which showcases the best in high school boys basketball, saw Hartville defeat Nixa for the Blue Division title and Greenwood took the Gold Division championship with a three-point win over Republic.

This year Blue Division first-round matchups are as follows:

- 9:30 a.m. Fair Grove (No. 8) vs. Ash Grove

- 11 a.m. Nixa (No. 1) vs. Mount Vernon

- 12:30 p.m. Skyline (No. 5) vs. Marshfield

- 2 p.m. Catholic (No. 4) vs. Clever

- 5 p.m. Branson (No. 7) vs. Mountain Grove

- 6:30 p.m. Kickapoo (No. 2) vs. Houston

- 8 p.m. Hartville (No. 6) vs. Reeds Spring

- 9:30 p.m. Willard (No. 3) vs. West Plains

This year Gold Division first-round matchups are as follows:

- 9:30 a.m. Willow Springs (No. 8) vs. Central

- 11 a.m. Bolivar (No. 1) vs. Aurora

- 12:30 p.m. Greenwood (No. 5) vs. Spokane

- 2 p.m. Strafford (No. 4) vs. Camdenton

- 5 p.m. Logan-Rogersville (No. 7) vs. Crane

- 6:30 p.m. Ozark (No. 2) vs. Lebanon

- 8 p.m. Republic (No. 6) vs. Buffalo

- 9:30 p.m. Ava (No. 3) vs. Stockton