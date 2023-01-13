Hollister High School senior McKenzie Hamilton recently signed a Letter of Intent to continue her education and athletic career in softball at Missouri State University, in West Plains.
Hamilton was named utility player on the 2nd Team All Conference of the 2022 All-Big 8 Softball Team. She joins the 2023-2024 Grizzlies softball team, led by Coach Don Long.
Long said the Grizzlies are looking forward to their new addition.
“She tried out, and I really liked her eagerness to play,” Long said. “I think she’s gonna be a real good fit. I don’t know where she’ll play; it may be at catcher or maybe a corner. She’s pretty athletic so I think she will be able to play just about anywhere. If you’ve got a kid that can play more than one position, that increases your roster. We’re excited to have her join our program.”
MSU West Plains competes in the NJCAA Conference in the JC Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.