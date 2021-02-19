The Branson Pirates had five wrestlers take a step closer to making it to the state tournament.
Senior Patrick Rank, sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen, sophomore Cade Grimm, freshman Thomas Mutarelli and freshman TJ Storment will compete in the sectional tournament on Feb. 27 at Willard.
Isringhausen was the only district champion for Branson in the 126-pound class. Grimm placed second at 170 pounds. Rank (113) and Storment placed third, and Mutarelli placed fourth at 106.
The Branson wrestling team also has three girls competing in the girls sectional tournament this Saturday, Feb. 20. Erin Bohmont (127), Neah Finkbone (132), and Bri Bettis (137) finished second in their respective weight classes. The tournament is being held at Harrisonville.
The top three qualifiers from the sectional tournaments will move on to the state championships. State is normally held at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. This year, it is being held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri from March 9-13.
