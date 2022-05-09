The end of season tournaments have been successful events for area students, especially for one Forsyth student. The week tee’d off for Forsyth’s varsity golfer Ty Cooper on Tuesday, May 3, at the Big 8 Conference Championship held at Horton Smith Golf Course in Springfield. Cooper placed eleventh out of 62 golfers with a score of 79. After a day of rainy game play at conference, Cooper shined the very next day in the Forsyth Invitational. He won the tournament with a school record score of 69.
Along with Cooper’s performance in the Big 8, teammate Reece McMurdo placed fourteenth with a score of 81. Together, they lead the varsity Forsyth golf team to a fifth place finish with 340 points out of 13 teams. Rogersville took first place with 313 points.
Forsyth’s junior varsity team was also represented by Preston Clamors with a sixth place finish overall in the Big 8 Conference Championship on April 27, at Windmill Ridge in Monett.
The COC Golf Tournament on Tuesday, May 3, was also a big day for Branson’s Ben Presley who placed fourth with a score of 75 in a field of 50 golfers.
(0) comments
