The Hollister softball team scored a whopping 14 runs against Mountain Grove on Friday for a 14-10 win over the Lady Panthers.
Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey slid right in from basketball season to softball season. She pitched all seven innings in the circle, striking out 11 and walking one. She also led the way in the batter’s box, going 4-for-4 for three RBIs.
Kerrstin Haberman also recorded four hits for three RBIs.
The Lady Tigers hosted Billings on Monday and traveled to Miller on Tuesday before taking the rest of the week off. The Lady Tigers will host Forsyth, which is 5-1 this season, on Monday, April 5.
