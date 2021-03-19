Matt Burg from Omaha, Nebraska, hit an ace from 98 yards under rainy conditions while on a group father-son trip.
In addition to endless bragging rights, Matt received a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card, a hole-in-one certificate and his own Big Cedar Golf flag.
While Matt was the first to cash in, Big Cedar plans to continue this reward to any golfer who can find the 19th cup in a single shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.