The Hollister Tigers move on to play in tonight's district title game for the first time since 1999.
The Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 11 and earned a bye for the first round.
They then defeated No. 5 Liberty (Mountain View) 81-55 on Tuesday night to move on to the championship game. They faced No. 2 Ava at Mountain Grove High School.
Against Liberty, the Tigers were led by junior Josh Barlow and sophomore Garrett Snyder, who scored 35 and 24 points, respectively.
Senior Cole Jones, above, has been a key point guard and 3-point shooter for the Tigers all season.
