SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Branson boys basketball team struggled against Skyline in its first game of the Blue & Gold Tournament.
The Pirates lost to Skyline and moved to the consolation bracket of the tournament. Skyline, the No. 4 seed in the Blue Division, was taller and faster than Branson, which is what caused the most issues for the Pirates.
Against Purdy on Monday, though, the Pirates won 64-41.
Juniors Kyle Scharbrough and Ethan Jones led the Pirates in scoring with 13 and 12, respectively. Junior Jack VanSickle scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates moved to 4-4 after the win over Purdy. They will play Buffalo in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.