JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hollister ended the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships with eight all-state athletes.

Juniors Emily Young and Tristen Parker took multiple visits to the podium for Hollister.

Young went to state in four events, the most possible for an athlete to compete in. She started the day with a fifth place finish in triple jump at 34 feet, 3 inches.

“My freshman year, I came out and got eighth at state, so it was really nice to get above that because I know I’m growing,” Young said. “It’s been a really tough year with triple. It went from being my best event to my worst event, so it was nice to see some success.”

In the middle of long jump, she stepped out of the sand and onto the track for the 400-meter dash. She set a new personal record and school record again, running a 59.03-second lap for third place.

“To get here in four events, and to be All-State in three — it’s just phenomenal,” head coach Austin Wenger said. “We’re obviously really excited to see what she does next year.”

She then placed 10th in long jump. Her final event of the day was the last for the girls. She anchored Hollister’s 4x400-meter relay of senior Svea Pierson, junior Makynzie Burns and freshman Kat Schaefer that placed seventh at 4 minutes, 16.61 seconds.

“We were stuck in that 4:20 range for a long time. We told the girls, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be hard to shave a lot more time off. We kind of hit our stride,’” Wenger said. “Then at sectionals, they dropped four seconds from their PR out of nowhere, so that was awesome. And then for them to repeat that time here today, it’s just unheard of.”

Pierson was the only senior on the relay team, and Young said they told Pierson they were running in this event for her. The girls relay team saw changes throughout the year, but this set of four girls became close, especially as the season continued.

“We’re all worked so hard this season,” Pierson said. “We all deserve this because of what we’ve done to get here this season.”

Parker, the boys multi-event medalist, finished eighth in long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 2 ½ inches.

“I had higher expectations for myself, but I’m glad I got on the podium,” Parker said. “I came here two years ago and placed 16th, so I had a chip on my shoulder — I wanted to do better. And now I at least have one more year to get on top.”

He also placed seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.44 seconds. His final medal was in the boys 4x400-meter relay. Senior Julien Parker, freshman Ty Lewis, Tristen Parker and senior Jaxon Thomas ran a 3:32.54 relay for sixth place.

“This set the standard for what kind of athletes we can be at Hollister,” Thomas said. “Hopefully two new boys can get on this 4x4 squad and be out here running 3:30s. That’s all we can hope — that we set the path and can hopefully see progress.”

Senior Christian Mayfield was disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles for hitting the hurdle with his hands before clearing it. Pierson qualified for state in the open 400 as well but did not compete.

Reeds Spring qualified several for the state meet, but only two athletes visited the podium.

Sophomore Caden Wiest placed seventh in shot put with a toss of 47 feet, 2 ½ inches. Wiest said he was nervous competing at state for the first time.

“It was pretty nerve wracking at first — I didn’t think I was gonna get up there (on the podium),” Wiest said. “I’ve been PRing every week recently, so that helped my confidence.”

He also competed in the 200-meter dash, placing 12th, and was in the 4x100-meter relay. Junior Evan Gross, senior Matthew Allison, Wiest and freshman Chris Daniels placed 13th overall.

Reeds Spring’s girls 4x1 also qualified for state. Senior Ashley Nolan, senior Karsen Bolt, junior Alexis Baskins and freshman Allisyn Vance placed 11th. Nolan was also the starter for the girls 4x200-meter relay. She led Baskins, freshman Sedona Schrunk and Vance to an 15th place finish.

Bolt was the only individual girl for Reeds Spring to qualify for state. She finished 11th in pole vault.

Gross also qualified individually. He placed fourth in high jump after clearing 6 feet, 1 ½ inches.

Junior Tanner Hirschi was the final qualifier for the Wolves. He placed 16th in triple jump and fourth in pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 1 inch. Hirschi did not PR at the state meet due to some back problems but said he was still proud of his performance.

“I didn’t jump as well as I hoped I would, but it’s definitely a great opportunity to be here, and I was glad I made it up there (on the podium),” Hirschi said.

Overall, the state experience was one the athletes said they would appreciate, especially since they were unable to compete last year with their teammates when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the track and field season.

“Everybody says this is an individual sport, but it’s really become a team sport. Everyone helps you so much; they’re proud of you and I’m so happy to have that with my team,” Young said.