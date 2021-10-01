As the month of October begins, area volleyball teams are beginning to look ahead to the end of the month. District tournaments are weeks away. Below wraps up how area teams have done so far this season.

Forsyth sits atop district

With a 10-game win streak and 16-2-1 record, the Forsyth Lady Panthers currently sit atop of the Class 3 District 10 group.

The Lady Panthers haven’t lost a game since Sept. 11 in the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Panthers have been on the road since Sept. 23. Forsyth traveled to Hollister and then played five matches in the Galena VolleyBear Classic.

Forsyth defeated Fordland 3-0 on Monday, and will end its road trip on Monday at Spokane — a make-up game from Tuesday. The Lady Panthers host Hurley at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Blue Eye has few losses

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs have the fewest losses next to Forsyth, with a 10-3-1 record.

They still have several tough opponents ahead, though, including 17-5-2 Galena who is the only other team in Class 1 District 7 with a winning record. Blue Eye hosts Spokane on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and then will travel to Galena on Thursday. The win will likely decide who earns the No. 1 seed in the district tournament at the end of the month.

Reeds Spring rounds out winning records

The Lady Wolves, who have had a tough go in tournament play this season, still sit at 11-6-1 as the final month of play begins. All but two of Reeds Spring’s losses have been in tournament play.

The Lady Wolves are second in Class 3 District 11 behind Springfield Catholic (20-2-1).

The two teams faced off in the Strafford Volleyfest last Saturday, and Catholic won 2-0; Catholic won 25-16, 25-22. The two played again on Thursday, Sept. 30, but the score of the match was not available at the time of publication.

Reeds Spring plays in the Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2 — along with Branson and Hollister. Next week, Reeds Spring travels to Mt. Vernon again on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Hollister sees some improvement

Hollister is playing in its third tournament of the season this Saturday in the Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament. Going into the tournament, Hollister defeated Spokane — the first non-tournament win for the Lady Tigers.

Last weekend in the Carl Junction tournament, senior Emily Young — who head coach Hasin Leonard said would be a team leader all year — was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Aurora on Tuesday and then host Marshfield on Thursday.

School of the Ozarks has two tournaments left

The Patriots have just four regular season games left but two tournaments full of opportunity before Districts begin.

They are 7-8-1 as they enter the Southwest Volleyfest on Saturday. They will also play in the Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Tournament on Oct. 9.

Branson suffers tough loss streak

In its last four games, Branson lost 12-2. The Pirates, who are 5-13-1 overall, have the Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament this Saturday before having six games left of the regular season.

Branson travels to Glendale and Nixa on Monday and Tuesday, respectively next week.