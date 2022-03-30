The Branson Pirates tennis team’s strong serves guided them to a victory in the junior varsity and varsity duel on March 24 at home against Springfield Catholic.
The varsity team won 8 to 1 and JV won 6 to 0.
The pirates varsity team began the home opener in doubles with a clean sweep. The Pirates No. 1 doubles team of Nate Bartram and Garrett Beckham bounced back after Catholic pulled ahead to win the match 8 to 6. The No. 2 team consisting of Hayes Stark and Jacob Decker won 8 to 5 and the No. 3 team of Wyatt Carlson and Josh Bartram won 8 to 2.
In the singles competition, the Pirates top player Nate Bartram fell to Catholic’s Morgan McClain 2 to 8. The Pirates lineup proved its depth taking five wins in the singles.
Stark won 8 to 6 against Catholic’s Brett Crockett.
Beckhan won 8 to 4 against Catholic’s Joe Daves.
Decker won 8 to 4 against Catholic’s Jason Schmittling.
Carlson won 8 to 1 against Catholic’s Jack Stout.
Josh Bartram won 8 to 0 against Catholic’s Colson Jernigan.
The Pirates have three duals in a row against big area teams including Central, Kickapoo and Bolivar.
