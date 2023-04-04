The Crane Pirates took to the track for their first meet of the season as they traveled to Buffalo on Thursday, March 30.
The Pirates had a good showing with top 8 finishers and a top 3 medal. The girls relay team; Sayd Vaught, Bella Simphaly, Lily Woodward and Kailey Vaught placed 3rd.
For the girls, Woodward also placed 6th in triple jump and 4th in the 300 meter hurdles. In the long jump, Sayd Vaught placed 4th and Kailey Vaught 6th. Allie Freeze placed 7th in the javelin. In the 100 meter hurdles, Bella Simphaly placed 7th, while breaking the school record in the event.
Carter Hayes placed 2nd in the high jump, and he also placed in the top 7th for long and triple jump.
The meet ended up getting called due to lighting.
