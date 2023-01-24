S of O Patriots

The Patriots traveled to Galena to face the Bears on Monday, Jan. 16 and collected a loss, 33 to 76. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Patriots defeated Lead Hill 67 to 37.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots defeated Lead Hill on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a score of 39 to 31. On Friday, Jan. 20, they traveled to face the Verona Wildcats, picking up a win with a score of 60 to 50.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Wolves took part in the Spokane Tournament last week.

In the opening round, the Wolves beat Southwest 45-39.

In the Semi-finals on Friday, Jan. 20, Reeds Spring gave the top seeded Ash Grove Pirates a tough test, coming from behind. However, it was not enough to defeat the Pirates. Ash Grove beat Wolves 44 to 40. Taylor Calzaretta had 14 points.

Reeds Spring faced the Blue Eye Bulldogs in the third place game on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Wolves took the third place win with a score of 50 to 38.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Lady Wolves faced off against the Fordland Lady Eagles as part of the Galena Lady Bear Winter Classic. The Lady Wolves fell to the Eagles 34 to 42.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the Forsyth Panthers in what has become a big rivalry on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and won in a very close match with a score of 57 to 54. The Tigers defeated Springfield Catholic on Friday, Jan. 20 in their court warming week with a score of 38 to 33.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears were on the road this weekend to face the Halfway Cardinals on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bears defeated the Cardinals 60 to 53.

Galena Lady Bears

The Galena Lady Bears held their Galena Lady Bears Winter Classic last week. Many teams around the area were invited to the classic. The Lady Bears faced off against the Southwest Washburn Lady Trojans on Thursday, Jan. 18. The Lady Bears defeated the Lady Trojans 52 to 47. In their second game of the classic, the Galena girls faced off against the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 19. The Lady Bears fell to the Lady Bulldogs 46 to 31.

Forsyth Panthers

The Panthers traveled to Hollister on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to face the Tigers. The Panthers fell to the Tigers in a close match, falling 54 to 57.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Panthers traveled to Neosho to face the Class 6 team of the WIldcats. The Panthers took the Wildcats through a tough game. At halftime the score was 28 to 30, in favor of the Wildcats. The Forsyth boys never backed down and took the game into overtime with a score of 57 to 57. The Wildcats took over the board beating the Panthers with a slim margin in overtime. Final score was 65 to 62. Forsyth Panther Basketball posted on their Facebook about the loss.

“Tough loss for the Panthers. We had the game in our grasp and let it slip away. Playing class 6 schools will only help us. Beginning of the year I thought if we could beat either Waynesville or Neosho it would be great. We got close to getting both schools,” stated the post. “We are not scared of competition. We don’t mind playing schools 3 times our size.Keep improving and getting better. JV had a nice tough win.9th looked as sharp as we have seen in awhile.”

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers traveled to Marshfield to face off against the Lady Jays on Monday, Jan. 16. The Lady Jays defeated the Forsyth girls 54 to 43.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates hit the road to face the Chadwick Cardinals on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pirates brought home a win over the Cardinals 61 to 56.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates faced off against the Marionville Comets for third place in the Marionville Lady Comet Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Lady Pirates tied the game after the first quarter 11 to 11. The Comets came back hitting hard in the next quarter, but the Lady Pirates answered back. At halftime the Lady Pirates were down 10 points, 23 to 33. Crane eventually fell to Marionville with a final score of 51 to 57.

Branson Pirates

The Pirates lost their fourth straight on Jan. 20, falling at home to West Plains 62 to 48. The team is 5-10 on the season.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates fell to Webb City for the second time this year, losing 51 to 39 in the Logan-Rogersville Lady Cat Classic. The team also lost at the Classic to a 14-win Strafford team, 74 to 45. The squad picked up one win at the event, topping host Logan-Rogersville 60 to 57.

Bradleyville Eagles

The Eagles hit the road to take on Exeter Tigers as part of the Spokane 38th Annual Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Eagles took down the Tigers 60 to 53.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

The Bradleyville Lady Eagles took part in the Girls Basketball Cabool Basketball Classic last week. As part of the tournament the Lady Eagles faced the Summersville Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Eagles defeated the Summersville girls 56 to 41.

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hosted the Cassville Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 17, winning 45 to 34. The Bulldogs lost to Spokane at the Spokane Invitational 54 to 37 on Jan. 20. Logan Isbel and Cam Fultz both scored 11 points. On Jan. 21, The Bulldogs faced Reeds Spring at the invitational, losing 38 to 50. Jarod Weaver scored 8 points and Brady Isbell scored 9 points.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Exeter Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Galena Lady Bear Classic with a score of 70 to 23. On Friday, Jan. 20, they defeated the Galena Lady Bears 46 to 31.