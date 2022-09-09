The Hollister Tigers varsity volleyball team lost their home non-conference match against the Ava Bears on Tuesday, Sept. 6, by a score of 3-0.
Hollister Head Volleyball Coach Molly Terry said the team played hard, but there is still work to be done.
“We played hard for all three sets and never gave up. Ava is a tough serving team and we need to step up our serve receive. It was a great atmosphere with a fantastic student body there to cheer us on,” Terry said, “We’ll get back in the gym and work on things and be ready for our next match.”
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Hollister faced off against the Cassville Wildcats at home with a 3-2 win.
“I’m incredibly proud of how hard the girls fought and that they never gave up. Amazing growth tonight!”, Coach Terry said.
The Tigers will play Saturday, Sept.10, at the School of the Ozarks Patriot Invitational against the Hurley Tigers, Spokane Owls and the Verona Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.