S of O Lady Patriots

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Lady Patriots traveled to Everton to face the Lady Tigers, winning 46-23. The Lady Patriots traveled on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to face the Rush Sr. Home School, losing 29-40. On Thursday, Feb. 16, they traveled to Halfway to face the Lady Cardinals, winning 48-34.

S of O Patriots

The Patriots traveled to Everton to face the Tigers on Monday, Feb. 13, winning 52-21. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, they traveled to face the RUSH Sr. Home School, losing 33-49. The Patriots hosted the Exeter Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 15, losing 31-34. On Thursday, Feb. 16, they traveled to Halfway to face the Cardinals, winning 50-46.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves traveled to Anderson, MO to face off against the McDonald County Mustangs on Monday, Feb. 13. The Mustangs beat the Lady Wolves 65 to 42. On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Lady Wolves hosted the Monett Lady Cubs. The Lady Cubs beat the Reeds Spring girls in a close game with a final score of 34 to 36.

Reeds Spring Wolves

Reeds Spring boys basketball faced off against teams from Nevada and Monett last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Wolves hosted the Nevada Tigers. The Tigers beat the Wolves 53 to 39. Then on Friday, Feb. 17, the Wolves hosted the Monett Cubs for their Courtwarming. The Wolves beat the Cubs 56 to 39.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to East Newton to face the Lady Patriots on Monday, Feb. 13, losing 37-42. On Thursday, Feb. 16, they hosted the Cassville Lady Wildcats losing 40-41. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Lady Tigers hosted the McDonald County Mustangs, losing 33-57.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the East Newton Patriots on Tuesday, Feb. 14, picking up a 62-30 win. The Tigers faced the Wildcats in Cassville on Friday, Feb. 17, winning 77-60.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears of Galena hosted the Purdy Lady Eagles on Monday, Feb. 13. The Lady Bears beat the visiting Eagles with a final score of 49 to 35. On Thursday, Feb. 16 the Lady Bears traveled to Washburn to face the Southwest (Washburn) Lady Trojans. The Lady Trojans beat the Lady Bears in a close game with a final score of 59 to 58.

Galena Bears

Galena boys basketball took two losses last week. The Galena Bears faced off against the Purdy Eagles in an away game on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Bears fell to the Eagles 42 to 72. On Thursday, Feb. 16 the Bears hosted the Spokane Owls. The Owls beat the Bears with a final score of 66 to 49.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Forsyth Lady Panthers traveled to Mansfield on Monday, Feb. 13 for a rematch against the Lady Lions, who they lost to in the Blue Eye Girls Tournament earlier this season.

The Lady Panthers fell once again to the Lady Lions by a score of 61-39. After the teams went back and forth exchanging the lead during much of the first quarter, the Lady Lions got their shooting going. The girls from Mansfield took advantage of turnovers by the Lady Panthers to extend the lead.

On Thursday, Feb.16, The Lady Panthers hosted the Clever Lady Jays for Senior Night. The Lady Jays beat the Forsyth girls with a score of 62 to 54.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth boys had a busy week with three games.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Forsyth Panthers hosted the Strafford Indians. Going into the half Strafford was in the lead 41 to 33. When hitting the court in the second half the Panthers were bringing their best. Forsyth Forward Ryder Blevins took over and dominated near the end of the night leading to the Panthers taking the win with a final score of 69 to 61.

The Panthers traveled to Clever to face the Jays on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Forsyth boys brought home a win with a final score of 66 to 48.

On Friday, Feb. 17, The Forsyth boys hosted Senior Night when they faced off against the Seneca Indians. The Panthers beat the Indians 77 to 67, bringing their season record to 21 to 4.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Crane Lady Pirates hit the home court hard last week facing off in three games, with mixed results.

On Monday, Feb. 13, The Lady Pirates hosted Southwest (Washburn) Lady Trojans.. The Lady Pirates dominated the Lady Trojans, winning the game with a final score of 65 to 29.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Crane faced off giants the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs at home. The game was a close one. At the end of the first quarter the Lady Pirates were behind the Lady Bulldogs by 6, with a score of 6 to 13. At the half they had rallied to tie up the game 20 to 20. After three quarters the Lady Bulldogs were once again in the lead but with just a three point lead, 41 to 38. The Lady Bulldogs took home the win with a close 58 to 57 score of the Crane girls.

On Thursday, Feb. 16 the Pierce City Lady Eagles traveled to Crane to face the Lady Pirates. The Crane girls beat the Lady Eagles with a hard battle, final score of 60 to 57.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates traveled to Washburn to face off against Southwest (Washburn) Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Trojans beat the Pirates 82 to 69.

Branson Lady Pirates

After a three game losing streak, the Lady Pirates have fought their way back to .500 after winning two of their last three games. The team fell to Carthage on Feb. 13 by a 71-50 score, the final loss in the streak. The team rallied to pick up a win on the road at Springfield Central 49-23, then returned home to dominate an overmatched Joplin squad, 68-34. The team is 11-11 on the season.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates came close to ending their losing streak on Valentine’s Day, but had their hearts broken with a 2 point loss on the road at Carthage, 56-54. The team’s losing streak grew to 14 in a row with a 65-53 loss at home to Joplin on Feb. 17.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Lady Eagles of Bradleyville fell to the Lady Eagles of Fordland. 39 to 70. They hosted the Lady Pirates from Macks Creek on Thursday, Feb. 16. and lost 28 to 65.

Bradleyville Eagles

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the battle of the Eagles took place on the Bradleyville court when Bradleyville faced Fordland. The boys from Fordland took home the win with a final score of 71 to 51. Thursday, Feb. 16 the Bradleyville Eagles hosted the Macks Creek Pirates. The Pirates took home the win beating the Eagles 48 to 42.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Crane to face off against the Lady Pirates on Wednesday, Feb. 15, winning 58-57. On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Billings to face the Lady Wildcats, picking up another win with a score of 63-46.

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hosted the Billings Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 14, winning 46-41. Jadon Weaver scored 12 points, Braden Johnson scored 11 points and Logan Isbell scored 10 points.