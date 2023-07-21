Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Bass Pro Shops announced on Monday, July 17, an official partnership between the two entities.
“We are fired up to partner with PBR and showcase some of the most exciting athletic competition you can find anywhere. It’s a celebration of the western sports that so many of our customers have a great passion for,” Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris said. “It’s very exciting for us to be able to host these world-class athletes and fans from across the country at the all-new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Ozarks again this fall. We can’t wait!”
The partnership includes in-arena signage; commercial inventory and integrations on CBS, Pluto TV, Cowboy Channel, and PBR Digital; retail activations at Bass Pro Shop locations; and contests and sweeps related to the great outdoors. The company will also be the Exclusive PBR Ticket Retailer, with $1 for every ticket purchased channeled to support land conservation. Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.
PBR Chief Revenue Officer Josh Baker expressed his excitement about partnering with Bass Pro Shops.
“We are thrilled to welcome North America’s premier outdoor and conservation brand to PBR’s family of partners,” Baker said. “This expansive partnership, which spans the Teams league as well as the accompanying individual competition elite tour, will help generate valuable awareness and fan affinity for our growing sport continuing its charge into the mainstream. Together, we’ll also support conservation of our great land.”
The partnership will officially begin in Cheyenne, WY on Monday, July 24, at the regular season opener for the second PBR Teams season. Featuring the world’s best bull riders joining eight teams, the new league transforms an individual sport into a team affair with 112 regular season games held across 10 regular season events culminating in a Teams championship in October in Las Vegas, NV. The league’s eight founding teams are the Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom, and Texas Rattlers.
Morris owns the Missouri Thunder, who will host their Annual PBR Thunder Days homestand from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.
For schedules and more information about Professional Bull Riders, visit www.pbr.com.
