The Branson High School tennis Pirates competed in the individual district tournament last Friday at Republic High School.
Senior Gavin Brown qualified for the Class 2 State Championships after earning second in the singles tournament at the Class 2 District 6 tournament.
Junior Hayes Stark and senior Caleb Buxton finished first in doubles to earn a spot in the state championships as well.
Nathan Bartram and Garrett Beckham did not qualify for state, but they did place third in doubles.
Junior Jacob Decker finished fourth in the singles tournament.
The three state Pirates are the first boys tennis players to qualify for state for Branson. They will compete at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri, starting on May 20-22.
Forsyth doubles team moves on to sectional
While Class 2 and 3 schools move straight to the state tournament, Class 1 schools must compete in sectionals first. Forsyth’s doubles team of Jaden Campbell and Kollin Kolb won in three sets to move on to the sectional tournament. They will compete on May 14-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.