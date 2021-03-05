The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves’ season of challenges came to an end on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves lost 44-33 to Seneca in the first round of the Class 4 District 12 Tournament. Their final record was 4-21.
“This season created many challenges, but we ended the season playing our best possible,” head coach Jessica McNichols said.
Reeds Spring had a young roster. There were only two seniors, and several underclassmen played crucial minutes for the Lady Wolves as the season went on.
Freshmen Harley Watson and Dahlia Brand picked up more time as the season went on.
“Harley and Dahlia both played a crucial part on our team,” McNichols said.
Juniors Jade Watson and Lexi Essick also provided key leadership, and they will likely carry that role into next year.
