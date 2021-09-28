College of the Ozarks women’s basketball will host their third Annual Angela Mallonee Garbee Lady Cat Alumni Game on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Howell W. Keeter Gymnasium.
The event will reunite former College of the Ozarks women’s basketball players and families, while honoring former Lady Cat player Angela Mallonee Garbee. Garbee played four seasons for the Lady Bobcats and graduated from the College in 2001. She devoted her career to serving as a school teacher, administrator, and coach. Garbee passed away in 2018, following a battle with brain cancer.
This event holds a special place in the heart of current Lady Cat Head Coach, Becky Mullis. “We are thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Angela Mallonee Garbee Alumni Game. Angela was my teammate during our playing days at C of O and remained one of my best friends throughout her life. She was a wonderful person who personified what it means to be a C of O Lady Cat. Personally, it brings me great joy to celebrate her life by naming our game after her. All proceeds from this game funds a scholarship named in Ang’s honor, given to a graduating senior majoring in Physical Education with coaching aspirations, who demonstrates high character, a strong work ethic, and financial need. We will be recognizing the three recipients: Shelby Roberts Whiteis, Aleksei Smith Rackley, and Seth Hilton. All three are teaching and coaching basketball, positively impacting student athletes, just like Angela did. We invite all of our fans to come out to the game and support our wonderful cause.”
This year’s event will feature 20 or more Lady Bobcat alumni and also give fans the opportunity to meet the 2021-22 Lady Bobcats. Admission is free but donations will be accepted, with all proceeds benefiting the Angela Mallonee Garbee Scholarship fund.
Additional details may be obtained by contacting the College’s Athletic Office at 417-690-2565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.