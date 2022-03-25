Home to nationally acclaimed and travel destination golf courses, the Branson Pirates have a golfer’s paradise in their own backyard. The team will have a home advantage this season by hosting five of their nine scheduled tournaments including the Central Ozark Conference Championship at the Pointe Royale in May.
The Pirates will start their season on March 28 at Pointe Royale in a nine hole triangular. The team will debut a young team this year with only two seniors in the seven man lineup.
While the Pirates are new to the fairway, all of the contributing seven represent the Pirates in other fall and winter sports.
Sophomore Ben Presley will return this spring after an impressive rookie season last year. “He is hitting the ball very well, and proved his scoring ability last spring by posting one medalist-winning 78 tourney total,” head coach Doug Furtkamp said.
Also leading the underclassmen is sophomore Andrew Bristow. “He is a great ball striker and should surely help us a lot this season with his competitive fire,” Furtkamp said.
After being a main contributor this winter for the basketball team as a point guard, senior Kyle Scharbrough will score on the golf course for the team in his final semester.
The regular 18 hole tournament schedule begins in Bolivar on April 4.
