There were a few minor changes to the tournament schedule due to inclement weather, but the Lady Pirates didn’t let it affect them.

They won all three of their games to claim the title of the Branson Tournament.

Friday’s schedule remained the same, with the Lady Pirates facing Logan-Rogersville and winning the 2-0 shutout.

Saturday’s schedule was adjusted due to weather, and all games were played on the turf field. Branson faced off with Camdenton at.

The game was tied through regulation, and sophomore Hadley Houston scored the game winner in the first overtime off a cross from sophomore Kloey Alms.

The goal was a go-ahead to the championship game, where Branson would rematch with Joplin just a few hours later.

The Lady Pirates defeated Joplin 1-0 two days prior during a regular season game.

Joplin was able to keep Branson scoreless during regulation and forced it into the second overtime game for Branson on the same day.

With 32 seconds left in the first overtime period, Alms was able to swing in a corner that was followed up in a scramble for a golden goal.

The Lady Pirates moved to 12-2 on the season after the win.

The Lady Pirates hosted Cassville on Monday for a rematch from the beginning of the season, they were scheduled to play at Republic on Tuesday, and are scheduled to host Webb City on Thursday.

After this week’s schedule Branson has five games remaining in the regular season before district play begins.