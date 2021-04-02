SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was chilly, windy, and against a much more difficult team than originally planned, but the Branson boys tennis team finally got to start its season on Tuesday at Kickapoo High School.

The Pirates were supposed to face Springfield Catholic on March 25, but weather canceled that and many other sporting events. Five days later, the Pirates traveled north to Springfield to lose 6-3 to Kickapoo, which won its district three years in a row.

“Kickapoo is always one of our tougher opponents,” head coach Sean Kembell said.

The Pirates are dealing with more than just weather, a good opponent and opening night jitters though. Of the Pirates’ six varsity players, three had never played in a varsity-level match. Two of those three had never played in a high school match.

One of those two players, freshman Nathan Bartram, took his opponent to a tiebreaker. It was the first time he had ever played a high school tennis match, the first time he’d played a tiebreaker, and it was all in the No. 2 slot for his team.

“It was tough,” Bartram said. “It was a much longer game than I expected.”

While this was Bartram’s first high school tennis match, his family is no stranger to tennis. His older brother Chas was a member of the Branson team that won conference titles in 2013 and 2014.

Bartram lost the tiebreaker after being up 5-1 for a 9-8 loss in the No. 2 singles.

“I was actually excited for the tiebreaker,” Bartram said. “I could hear the fans backing me up.”

Branson’s other five varsity starters, senior Gavin Brown, junior Hayes Stark, junior Garrett Beckham, senior Caleb Buxton and junior Wyatt Carlson all also faced the same conditions as Bartram, but without the tiebreaker.

Brown and Stark each lost 8-5 in the No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Carlson lost 8-6 as the No. 5. Beckham won his No. 4 singles match, and he and Carlson won the No. 3 doubles 8-2.

Buxton was the other point winner, winning 8-4 in the No. 6 singles match. Brown and Bartram were scoreless in the No. 1 doubles match, while Stark and Buxton lost 8-6 as the No. 2 team.

Kembell acknowledged the first-match jitters, but he said he was proud of how his team competed.

“The footwork in practice is a little bit different than the footwork during a first match when they’re nervous,” Kembell said. “You have to learn how to move your feet — how to pump yourself up in a real match situation.”

Despite the loss, Kembell and the Pirates were in high spirits. They competed with a high-level team to the finish.

Bartram and Kembell said the Pirates have a talented squad from No. 1 to No 6. The goal for the rest of the season now is to continue to improve

“This is going to be a totally different team at the end of the season — same name, same faces, but just playing with more confidence, more energy and more experience,” Kembell said. “That’s what this was about.”

The Pirates continue their season with a full week at home, facing Ozark on Tuesday, April 6, Joplin on Thursday, and hosting the Branson Doubles Tournament on Saturday.