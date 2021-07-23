Two athletes from Branson High School are preparing to represent the Pirates, the Ozarks and most importantly themselves at two national competitions.
Ty Jenkins, a sophomore, is heading to the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, starting July 27 and running through Aug. 1. He is one of 19 in the Boys (14-15) category from around the world. He is one of nine from the United States.
“I’m super excited to see how I do in front of a crowd and just get to put on a show and compete against other people live,” Jenkins said. “I think it’s gonna make a big difference. I’m super excited. It’s the real deal.”
Jenkins will compete from July 27-29 in Madison, Wisconsin. Jenkins played football and baseball during his freshman year at Branson.
Live coverage will be available on the games website, games.crossfit.com, as well as the official YouTube channel, Twitch channel and Facebook page. Highlights of the full week will be aired on CBS Sports Network throughout the week as well.
Cali Essick, a senior, will compete in the 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games, which runs July 31-Aug. 7. Essick qualified in long jump and triple jump. During the district meet, Essick broke the Missouri state record in long jump, jumping 20 feet, 4 inches (6.22 meters).
Essick told the Branson Tri-Lakes News in the past she is always trying to break her personal records. The 20-4 long jump is her PR. In triple, she jumped 39 feet, 4 inches, at the MSHSAA Class 5 State Championships.
Essick will compete on Monday, Aug. 2, in long jump and Wednesday, Aug. 4, in triple jump in Humble, Texas, which is about half an hour from Houston. The games will be streamed on FloTrack at flotrack.org. A subscription through FloTrack is required to access live events.
