Branson and Midwest Plains are two teams representing the area in the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series.

Branson sits atop its bracket with three wins and zero losses. Branson started with a 3-2 win over Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York) on Friday night. It took its second win in as many days with an 8-5 win over New England (New Canaan, Connecticut), followed by a dominant 11-0 shutout over North Dakota on Sunday.

Branson rounded out its pool play games with a Tuesday afternoon game against Virginia. The score of that game was not available in time for publication.

Midwest Plains sat in the middle of its pool on Monday afternoon with a 1-2 record. The team allowed 12 runs with a -9 run differential.

Midwest Plains started with an 8-2 win over Mississippi on Friday. They took Saturday off before losing a close 4-3 game to New Hampshire. They then lost on Monday to Kentucky, 1-2.

Midwest Plains wrapped up their pool play scheduled on Tuesday night against Pacific Northwest. The score of that game was not available in time for publication.

While standings were not available for publication, a full, up-to-date schedule with scores and standings is available at major70worldseries.org. Bracket play begins Wednesday morning.

10U team continues own World Series quest

A team from Branson is also representing the area in the 10 Year Old World Series, taking place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Playing as Central Ozarks, the team was 1-1 after two games. On Friday, they defeated Eastside 5-3. They then lost 13-3 to Ft. Caroline on Saturday. Central Ozarks had a day off on Sunday and played Pennsbury on Monday afternoon, local time. The score of that game was not available in time for publication.

Central Ozarks’ final game was on Tuesday afternoon local time, and bracket play began Wednesday morning. The top three teams from each bracket moved on to the championship bracket while the fourth and fifth place teams played in the Iron Man Bracket.

For a full, up-to-date schedule, visit baberuthworldseries.org.