The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is getting the community ready for fall sports and fall events at the RecPlex and AquaPlex, including the well-known Doggie Swim Night.
Youth Soccer will be provided for boys and girls ages 5 through 15. Individual and team registrations will be accepted for the leagues and the deadline to register for the youth league is Tuesday, Aug. 15. Registration can be made through the “soccer” section of the youth sports page on the department website, bransonparksandrecreation.com.
A PeeWee Soccer program will be made available for 3 and 4 year olds. This introductory program to the sport will close registration on Thursday, Aug. 31. Registration and details are available on the department website.
Flag football will consist of a 7-on-7 instructional league designed to teach the fundamentals of the game to the participants. The league is for youth in kindergarten through third grade. Individual and team entries will be accepted for the league. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 28, with registration online on the “flag football” section of the youth sports page on the department website.
Volleyball players will be able to spike their spot in the fall youth volleyball league at the RecPlex through Tuesday, Aug. 15. The league is for youth first through eighth grades and will have players working to improve both their individual and team skills. Individual and team entries will be accepted. More information and registration are in the “volleyball” section of the youth page on the department’s website.
Finally, the annual Doggie Swim Night at the Branson AquaPlex will be taking place on Monday, Sept. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This end-of-season event allows dogs and their humans to play fetch, paddle around the pool, and take a plunge off the diving board.
Details for all the events along with registration or entry costs will be found on the Parks & Recreation website, bransonparksandrecreation.com. Questions can also be directed to staff at the RecPlex by calling 417-335-2368.
