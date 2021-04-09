Thanks to 11 medals from the Reeds Spring boys track and field team, the Wolves earned first place at the Reeds Spring Invitational on Tuesday.

Sophomore Caden Wiest helped his team with four medals, earning second in shot put and third in the 200-meter dash. His third medal was with the 4x100-meter relay team. Senior Matthew Allison, junior Evan Gross, Wiest and junior Andrew Snyder earned gold in the relay with a time of 45.87 seconds.

Wiest was also the third runner for the boys 4x200-meter relay that placed second. Sophomore Evan Brandsma, freshman Chris Daniels and Allison were a part of that relay team.

Daniels took home two more silver medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Junior Tanner Hirschi secured three field event medals for the Wolves. He placed second in high jump behind Wolves senior Lance Hafar, who jumped a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. He also placed third in triple jump, but his greatest achievement was gold and a personal record in pole vault. Hirschi’s 13-6.5 launch secured him the winning medal.

Sophomore Preston Blubaugh rounded out the boys medals with a third place in long jump.

The only gold medalists on the girls side for Reeds Spring were the 4x2 team of junior Alexis Baskins, sophomore Brithny Saucedo-Longoria, freshman Sedona Shrunk and freshman Allisyn Vance. The 4x1 team of junior Amarah Porer, Baskins, senior Ashley Nolan and Vance placed third.

Senior Karsen Bolt was the only field medalist, placing second in pole vault.

Hollister High School rounded up several medals of its own, with the boys team placing second behind Reeds Spring.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team of senior Julien Parker, sophomore Ty Lewis, junior Tristan Parker and senior Jaxon Thomas placed first with a time of 3:37.35.

Thomas earned a bronze of his own in the 800-meter run, while Tristan Parker placed second in long jump. Senior Layne Bruck’s discus throw of 126 feet, 6.5 inches was enough to secure the Tigers’ only gold in the boys’ field events.

Senior Christian Mayfield placed third in the 110-meter hurdles, junior Zak Zahner placed third in discus, and junior AJ Narvaez placed second in javelin and third in shot put.

The boys 4x2 relay of Julien Parker, freshman Ty Bertrand, Lewis and Mayfield also earned silver.

The girls team for Hollister only ended the meet with five medals, three of which were junior Emily Young’s golds. Young placed first in the 400-meter dash (1:01.16), long jump (16-4.5) and triple jump (33-11.75).

Senior Svea Peterson placed third in the open 200, and freshman Kat Schaefer placed third in long jump.

Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks were two of the smaller schools that competed but still ended the meet with multiple medals.

Blue Eye was, again, led by junior Riley Arnold who placed first in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, with times of 5:36.87 and 12:10.25, respectively.

Junior Kyla Warren placed second in the open 100, and junior Ryan Cardenzana placed third in the boys 3200.

Blue Eye’s boys 4x800-meter relay team (sophomore Jadon Weaver, junior Roman Ray, sophomore Trenton Newman, Cardenzana) placed third.

School of the Ozarks had just one gold medal come from senior Gideon Martin in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 4.5 inches. He also placed second in triple jump.

Sophomore John Carswell placed second in pole vault, and senior Caden Hazell placed second in discus for the Patriots’ two silver medals.

Senior Ericka Porter and junior Winter Godfrey were the two girls medalists, each earning bronze in the 100-meter hurdles and shot put, respectively.