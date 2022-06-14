Something new is coming to Branson Parks & Recreation this summer.
The department announced they are accepting registrations for the first-ever summer youth and adult Kickball Leagues.
The leagues will play at Alexander Park in June and July. The registration is only for entire teams, and the fee is $150 with a 6-game guarantee and a season-ending tournament. Games will take place on Monday nights from June 27 through Aug. 1, with the exception of Independence Day, July 4.
Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News they’re using this season to gauge community interest in a kickball league, and that individual registration could take place for leagues in future years if there is enough interest this season.
The registration deadline is June 21.
More information about the league, including fees and online registration, is available in the “Kickball” section of BransonParksandRecreation.com. or by calling 417-335-2368.
