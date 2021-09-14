The Forsyth volleyball team took first in the Forsyth Tournament. Blue Eye attended the tournament.

Forsyth started with a 25-16 and 26-24 win over Fordland. Blue Eye and Forsyth split their game. Forsyth won the first set 25-17; Blue Eye won the second set 27-26.

Forsyth moved on to the title game with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) win over Ava.

The Lady Panthers lost to Conway 25-23, 25-15 during their second game before beating Conway 25-14, 33-31 in the championship.

Blue Eye went 1-1-1 at the tournament, losing to Conway (25-23, 25-16), beating Fordland (25-21, 25-17), and splitting with Forsyth (17-25, 27-26).

Forsyth had the beginning of the week off and will host Ava at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Blue Eye continued its trek through a packed schedule earlier this week, traveling to Reeds Spring on Monday and hosting Hollister on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs will take the end of the week off and will return to their home gym on Monday, Sept. 20, to host Southwest (Washburn).

Over in the Patriot Invitational, Hollister and School of the Ozarks faced off to start the tournament. Hollister made it to the championship game.

Hollister hosted Mountain Grove on Monday and traveled to Blue Eye on Monday. The Lady Tigers will start a three-game homestand starting with Hillcrest on Thursday.

School of the Ozarks hosted Chadwick on Tuesday. The Patriots will return to the court next Tuesday, Sept. 21, at home against Hurley.

The Branson volleyball team has had a tough start to the season. On Saturday, the Pirates continued to struggle, losing four of five matches. They defeated Doniphan 2-0 (25-3, 25-17), but lost to Blair Oaks (25-15, 25-11), Licking (26-27, 25-18, 15-10), Mountain Home (23-25, 25-20, 25-23), and Winona (25-15, 25-21).

The Pirates hosted Reeds Spring on Tuesday. They will take the rest of this week off before packing in three games next week, including a road game on Monday at Hillcrest and two home games against Ozark on Tuesday and Joplin on Thursday.