The Continental Athletic Conference has presented academic all-conference accolades to more than 375 student-athletes from 14 colleges that competed in 11 championship sports during the 2020-21 athletic season. Formerly known as the Association of Independent Institutions, the CAC organizes championship events in the multiplesports.
Eligible student-athletes from the championship-level sports must have attained at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, completed at least two consecutive terms at their institutions, and played in at least one varsity competition during the 2020-21 school year.
The following 41 athletes from the College of the Ozarks achieved the recognition: Hannah Aherin (golf), Mason Apperson (cross-country), Morgan Austin (volleyball), Samuel Baumer (cross-country), Cole Chafin (cross country), Kiley Counts (volleyball), Caleb Davis (golf), Tanner Diaz (basketball), Zach Ford (baseball), Michelle Gabani (basketball), Trey Gibson (basketball), Kolton Giefer (golf), Adin Hiebsch (cross-country), Chuck Hill (baseball), Cole Jackson (cross-country), Stuart Jacobs (golf), Caden Kauffman (baseball), Joshua Linehan (basketball), Taylor Melton (golf), Dylan McCormack (golf), Abigayle Money (cross-country), Wesley Moore (cross-country), Sean Neal (baseball), Dawson Nimmo (baseball), Annie Noah (basketball), Jacquelyn O’Harver (cross-country), Garrett Pierce (cross country), Lincoln Rasmussen (baseball), Mattea Reeb (volleyball), Tanner Rogers (basketball), Garrett Scott (golf), Garrett Simmerman (basketball), Emily Staal (cross-country), Janelle Staal (cross-country), Seth Stamp (baseball), Ashley Stanphill (golf), Katelyn Swope (golf), Ryley Thixton (volleyball), Ivan Vuckovic (baseball), Jordan Wersinger (basketball), Macy Zimmerman (cross-country).
