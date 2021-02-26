The Blue Eye Bulldogs lost 58-46 to Marion C. Early (Morrisville) on Monday.
Morrisville controlled the game from the start. A first quarter buzzer beater put Morrisville up at the end of the first quarter, and the momentum held from there.
Blue Eye, the No. 4 seed, only held the lead when it started off 2-0. Morrisville, the No. 5 seed, led or it was tied for the remainder of the game.
Blue Eye’s downfall was scoring. While juniors Isaiah Mitchell and Lance Clark scored 27 and 16 points, respectively, they were the only two to score for a majority of the game. Their 43 points were the only ones on the scoreboard until junior Ryan Cardenzana made a 3-pointer with around two minutes to play in the final quarter.
Marion C. Early moved on to the next round with a 9-16 record. Blue Eye’s season ends with a 12-11 overall record.
