Volleyball season wrapped up in the area, local players were selected for honors.

Below is a list of area players who were selected for All-State, All-Districts, All-Conference selections and received honorable mentions. All these selections were voted on by the coaches.

Class 1 All-State volleyball team:

- Senior Avery Arnold (Blue Eye)

- Senior Riley Arnold (Blue Eye)

All-SouthWest Central League volleyball team:

Avery Arnold from Blue Eye was named SouthWest Central League MVP.

1st Team SWCL All – Conference

- Avery Arnold – Blue Eye (senior)

- Kyla Warren – Blue Eye (senior)

- Riley Arnold – Blue Eye (senior)

2nd Team SWCL All – Conference

- Taylor Jones – Galena (junior)

- Lillie McMenamy – Crane (junior)

- Makayla Johnson – Blue Eye (senior)

- Sierra Ledford – Galena (senior)

Honorable Mention SWCL

Gracyn Fairchild – Blue Eye (senior)

Samantha George – Blue Eye (senior)

All-Class 1 District 7 volleyball team:

1st Team All District

- Blue Eye: Avery Arnold

- Blue Eye: Kyla Warren

- Galena: Kaesha Walter

- Galena: Taylor Jones

- School of the Ozarks: Maya Burney

- Blue Eye: Riley Arnold

- Galena: Sierra Ledford

2nd Team All District

- School of the Ozarks: Maddie Lundeen

- School of the Ozarks: Maisie Goodwin

- Bradleyville: Heidi Todd

- Blue Eye: Makayla Johnson

All-Class 1 District 8 volleyball team:

1st Team All-District

- Senior Mylee Chamberlain (Hurley)

- Junior Ashlee Robertson (Hurley)

2nd Team All-District

- Senior Lillie McMenamy (Crane)

- Seniors Maraya Schimmels (Hurley)

- Senior Lexie Small (Hurley)

All-Class 5 District 11 volleyball team:

Honorable Mention

- Allison Thomas – Branson

Class 3 All-State volleyball team:

- Senior Emmalea Cook (Forsyth)

All-Class 3 District 10 volleyball team:

1st team

- Emmalea Cook (Forsyth)

- Savannah Koen (Forsyth)

- Kloe Hendrickson (Forsyth)

2nd Team Forsyth

- Belle Barrickman (Forsyth)

- Oletha Rich (Forsyth)

- Emily Young (Hollister)

Honorable Mentions

- Landry Stuart (Forsyth)

- Jackie Pyatt (Hollister)

All-Big 8 East volleyball team:

2nd Team

- Junior Kennedy Brown (Reeds Spring)

Honorable Mentions

- Senior Amarah Porter (Reeds Spring)

- Senior Brynn Hogan (Reeds Spring)

All-Class 3 District 11 volleyball team:

1st Team

- Kennedy Brown (Reeds Spring)

- Amarah Porter (Reeds Spring)

2nd Team

- Jade Watson (Reeds Spring)

- Brynn Hogan (Reeds Spring)