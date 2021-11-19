Volleyball season wrapped up in the area, local players were selected for honors.
Below is a list of area players who were selected for All-State, All-Districts, All-Conference selections and received honorable mentions. All these selections were voted on by the coaches.
Class 1 All-State volleyball team:
- Senior Avery Arnold (Blue Eye)
- Senior Riley Arnold (Blue Eye)
All-SouthWest Central League volleyball team:
Avery Arnold from Blue Eye was named SouthWest Central League MVP.
1st Team SWCL All – Conference
- Avery Arnold – Blue Eye (senior)
- Kyla Warren – Blue Eye (senior)
- Riley Arnold – Blue Eye (senior)
2nd Team SWCL All – Conference
- Taylor Jones – Galena (junior)
- Lillie McMenamy – Crane (junior)
- Makayla Johnson – Blue Eye (senior)
- Sierra Ledford – Galena (senior)
Honorable Mention SWCL
Gracyn Fairchild – Blue Eye (senior)
Samantha George – Blue Eye (senior)
All-Class 1 District 7 volleyball team:
1st Team All District
- Blue Eye: Avery Arnold
- Blue Eye: Kyla Warren
- Galena: Kaesha Walter
- Galena: Taylor Jones
- School of the Ozarks: Maya Burney
- Blue Eye: Riley Arnold
- Galena: Sierra Ledford
2nd Team All District
- School of the Ozarks: Maddie Lundeen
- School of the Ozarks: Maisie Goodwin
- Bradleyville: Heidi Todd
- Blue Eye: Makayla Johnson
All-Class 1 District 8 volleyball team:
1st Team All-District
- Senior Mylee Chamberlain (Hurley)
- Junior Ashlee Robertson (Hurley)
2nd Team All-District
- Senior Lillie McMenamy (Crane)
- Seniors Maraya Schimmels (Hurley)
- Senior Lexie Small (Hurley)
All-Class 5 District 11 volleyball team:
Honorable Mention
- Allison Thomas – Branson
Class 3 All-State volleyball team:
- Senior Emmalea Cook (Forsyth)
All-Class 3 District 10 volleyball team:
1st team
- Emmalea Cook (Forsyth)
- Savannah Koen (Forsyth)
- Kloe Hendrickson (Forsyth)
2nd Team Forsyth
- Belle Barrickman (Forsyth)
- Oletha Rich (Forsyth)
- Emily Young (Hollister)
Honorable Mentions
- Landry Stuart (Forsyth)
- Jackie Pyatt (Hollister)
All-Big 8 East volleyball team:
2nd Team
- Junior Kennedy Brown (Reeds Spring)
Honorable Mentions
- Senior Amarah Porter (Reeds Spring)
- Senior Brynn Hogan (Reeds Spring)
All-Class 3 District 11 volleyball team:
1st Team
- Kennedy Brown (Reeds Spring)
- Amarah Porter (Reeds Spring)
2nd Team
- Jade Watson (Reeds Spring)
- Brynn Hogan (Reeds Spring)
