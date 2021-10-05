After a trip to Rolla, the Branson soccer team is heading home with a record of 10-4.

The Pirates competed in the Thomas Whitefield Games against Waynesville and Rolla, outscoring their opponents 12-1.

On Friday night, the Pirates first faced Waynesville. Senior Brayan Barboza scored three while junior Diego Carrasco scored the fourth and final goal for the Pirates. Waynesville scored their singular goal after a collision between senior goalkeeper Pilot Ascone and a Tiger forward let the ball trickle in with less than a minute to play.

Ascone was still injured on Saturday, so Carrasco stepped in at goalkeeper — a position head coach David Brenner said he’d competed in in the past.

The Pirates played Rolla in the rain. Senior Carlton Epps and Barboza combined to score three goals in 10 minutes during the first half. Junior Jack Dawson scored another for the Pirates in the first half.

Epps scored 45 seconds into the second half for goal No. 5 for the Pirates. He combined with Barboza to score the next three in a 15-minute period.

Previously, the Pirates lost to Nixa 3-1 on Sept. 21. Last week in preparation for the tournament, the Pirates defeated Willard 7-1 and Parkview 8-0.

The Pirates started a four-game home stretch on Tuesday, hosting Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark (11-3-1). They will host Glendale (14-2) on Thursday, Oct. 7. The home stretch ends with games next week on Tuesday against Republic and Thursday against Central (Springfield).

The game against Glendale will be a deciding factor come time for districts, since the Falcons have the best record of any team so far.