Reeds Spring defeated Aurora 48-37 on Saturday.
The Wolves hadn’t played a game in a week and a half due to the weather conditions. It was their first win of February after struggling through four straight losses.
In the final week of the month, the Wolves had two regular season games remaining after facing Aurora. They faced Monett on Monday and Lamar on Tuesday. The results of those games were not available at the time of publication.
Reeds Spring faces No. 6 Cassville at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, as the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament.
