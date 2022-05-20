Hollister High School Junior Garrett Snyder earned All-State honors in the Class 3 Boys State Tournament in Sedalia.
Snyder shot 78 on day one and followed up with a round of 76 on day two tying him for 15th place and earning him All-State honors.
Garrett previously earned Big 8 All-Conference honors and Class 3 All-District honors.
