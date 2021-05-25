The Hollister Tigers baseball team earned the best kind of redemption last week, defeating Aurora 2-1 in the Class 4 District 11 championship game.
Earlier this season, the Tigers lost to Aurora 5-0. The Tigers didn’t let that happen again.
Hollister started with single runs in the second and third innings after Malachi Henry drew a walk to bring in a run in the second.
Landon Richards, who earned the win on the mound for the Tigers, scored the second run after doubling to left and coming home off a single from Colby Teaster.
Richards’ performance through six innings kept the Aurora batters off the bases. Through six innings, he allowed three hits and struck out five. Henry earned the save, recording three flyouts in the bottom of the seventh from Aurora.
The district title was the first for Hollister since 2006. The Tigers moved on to the Class 4 Sectional to face Seneca on Tuesday, May 25. The results of that game were not available at the time of publication.
