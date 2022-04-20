The Branson Pirates faced their hardest tournament of the boys tennis season to date, competing against the best players in the state at the Springfield Invitational. The day-long tournament took place at the Cooper Tennis Complex’s premier indoor courts on Wednesday, April 13.

The Pirates had a big reputation to defend in the doubles competition since they are currently ranked No. 2 in the state.

To compete in a tournament of this magnitude, it requires more depth than one ranked team to win the overall tournament. The Pirates knew they had to bring their best game, and every player contributed points resulting in the Pirates placing second out of the 20 team field.

In doubles, the Pirates No. 1 team of Nate Bartram and Garrett Beckham were runner-up to a strong Central No. 1 doubles team and had big wins over Central No. 2 and Ozark No. 1. They qualified for the championship match and lived up to their No. 2 ranking.

Also in doubles Hayes Stark and Jacob Decker made the quarterfinals, and had big wins over Nixa, Greenwood and Willard. Stark and Decker finished 3-1 for the tournament.

In singles Josh Bartram went 3-1 on the day, made the quarterfinals and had big wins over Carl Junction’s No. 1 player and Springfield Catholic’s No.1 player.

The Pirates other singles entry was Wyatt Carlson, and he played 5-2 on the day. Carlson qualified for the consolation championship.

The tournament proved how if the players can maintain this level, many of the top players in the state will be representing Southwest Missouri.