The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs start their postseason on Saturday.
Despite five losses earlier in the regular season, Blue Eye is ranked third in Class 3, according to a vote by coaches from around the state that was released Feb. 9.
This was before the Lady Bulldogs defeated Class 4 No. 7 Fatima on Saturday.
Avery Arnold scored 19, Riley Arnold scored 17, Gracyn Fairchild scored nine, and Kyla Warren and Makayla Johnson scored eight apiece.
Fatima is 16-5 after losing to Blue Eye. Blue Eye moved to 17-5.
The five losses for Blue Eye were to teams out-of-state or in a higher class. Blue Eye hasn’t lost to a team in Class 2 since last year’s state championship tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs, despite cancellations, have a good chance to get to 20 wins this season. Monday’s game against Clever was canceled. As of Monday morning, the Lady Bulldogs still had games against Southwest (Washburn) and Billings on Tuesday and Thursday before playing Galena in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament.
The game against Galena is set for a 4 p.m. tip at Blue Eye High School.
