Branson Parks and Recreation announced in a press release that registration is open for both Youth and PeeWee fall soccer leagues.
The youth leagues are for ages 5 to 15 and will begin practices on August 31. Teams will practice once a week, and games will be held on Saturdays starting on September 18 and ending on October 30. Each team will have one weekday game.
Both team and individual entries will be accepted. Deadline to register is Tuesday, August 24. Registration is $45 for individuals, with a $40 charge for a second child or more.
Under six years old will play 4 players vs. 4 players; under eight 6 vs. 6; under 10 7 vs. 7; under 12 and under 15 will both play 8 vs. 8.
The introductory PeeWee program for ages three and four will focus on teaching the fundamentals of the sport and getting young players familiar with team experiences. The PeeWee league will have two consecutive practices on Saturday, September 11, and Saturday, September 18, then six weeks of scrimmages lasting through October 23.
The deadline to register for the PeeWee program is September 1. The cost is the same as the youth league.
Anyone who needs more information, or wants to register, should visit the Branson Parks and Recreation website. In person sign up is available at the Branson RecPlex.
