Marshfield upsets Lady Tigers with buzzer beater
It was a close game from the start. The Hollister girls basketball team struggled to make shots, and Marshfield sank the shots it needed to stay in the game.
At the end of the game, with less than eight seconds left on the clock, Marshfield took the ball back after a Hollister turnover underneath the basket.
Marshfield was able to pass the ball inbounds underneath its own basket and score a layup as time ran out.
The 43-42 loss moved the No. 3 Class 4 Lady Tigers to 19-4 with two weeks until the first round of the Class 4 District 11 Tournament starts.
