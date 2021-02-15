Snow and near zero temperatures have caused even more delays to the regular season.
Games last week across the Tri-Lakes area were delayed due to icy road conditions and cold temperatures. Games were pushed to Saturday, Feb. 13, but a few games were still canceled. Reeds Spring was supposed to host Logan-Rogersville but that was canceled. No makeup date was set as of Sunday, Feb. 14.
Schedules have been changing constantly, forcing athletic directors to be in constant talks with each other.
One athletic director told the Branson Tri-Lakes News that with all the games that have been canceled, it’s nearly impossible to get them all made up before the postseason starts.
Schools are doing their best to update students, parents and fans as changes are made. Stay up to date by following the respective schools on social media and our sports editor on Twitter at @mandajsullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.