The Hollister Tigers defeated Marshfield for their 16th win of the season thanks to 19 points from junior Josh Barlow.
The 43-42 final was indicative of the rest of the game. Marshfield led 9-8 after the first quarter. Hollister worked back to lead by one at the half. It stayed close until the end of the game.
Senior Cole Jones followed Barlow with nine points. A majority of Marshfield’s scoring came from two players.
Hollister’s exact seeding in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament is still to be decided. Willow Springs (15-7) and Ava (17-5) are the other two teams with strong records in the district.
