Ridgedale, Mo. – Big Cedar Lodge announced that Jeff Steen has been appointed as the Director of Agronomy to oversee the resort’s five world-class golf courses.
Steen has more than 24 years experience managing premier golf resorts, including 13 years with the famed Pebble Beach Company. Steen has a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture and Turf-grass Management from Olds College in Olds, Alberta.
“We are thrilled to add Jeff Steen to our team at Big Cedar Lodge. Our founder Johnny Morris’s goal has been to create one of the world’s great golf destinations. With courses designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Fazio, the world of golf knows that Big Cedar has to be experienced to be believed. It will be Jeff’s job to help us maintain and grow our reputation for great golf in the beautiful Ozarks,” said Debbie Bennett, President of Hospitality for Bass Pro Shops.
Primary responsibilities for Steen will include oversight of all golf course operations, the management of 4 Superintendents, directing the landscape plans for the five facilities and supervision of the staff in the Golf Grounds Department.
“Joining the team at Big Cedar is a true dream come true,” said Steen. “Johnny Morris is not only one of the most generous conservationists of our times, he’s also one of the most imaginative and successful promoters of golf in America today. Everyone in the golfing world has the same reaction when they play one of his courses - sheer amazement. I can’t wait to get started,” Steen added.
In concert with Jeff Steen’s appointment, Big Cedar also announced the promotion of Steve Johnson to Senior Golf Course Superintendent. Steve is a graduate of Mississippi State University and has managed golf courses for more than 34 years including the last 14 years with the regional golf courses.
